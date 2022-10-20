Member countries of Organization of Turkic States to jointly work on restoring monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 20. Muslim religious leaders of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States will jointly work on the restoration of historical, cultural and religious monuments affected by acts of vandalism and natural disasters in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on October 20.

This was reflected in a joint statement of Muslim religious leaders of the organization’s member countries, who gathered in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city.

Besides, according to the statement, the Muslim religious leaders will make joint efforts to prevent outside interference in the religious and spiritual environment, harmful propaganda, radical movements carrying the ideology of religious and racial intolerance, and any ideological provocations, including the abuse of religion for political purposes.