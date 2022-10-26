Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. A total of 669 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 268 citizens, the second dose – 113 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 249 citizens. As many as 39 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,908,602 vaccine doses were administered, 5,389,266 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,944 people – the second dose, 3,385,562 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,830 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.