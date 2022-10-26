ANAMA talks landmine incidents beyond former front line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. As many as 116 landmine incidents out of 156 ones occurring in the post-second Karabakh War period in Azerbaijan, happened beyond the bounds of the former front line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Press Service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

Out of 266 people, who suffered mine explosions during this period, 147 people were killed or received injuries.

The de-mining activities established that former front line, as well as orchards, forests, vineyards, settlements, cemeteries, river banks, etc., located around these territories, were contaminated with landmines. ANAMA has hard data on booby-trapped cemeteries, located in the Yusifjanli and Garahaji villages of Aghdam district, Jojug Marjanli of Jabrayil district, and Suarasi village of Lachin district.

In 2021, two civilians died, and two more were injured, while visiting a cemetery in Aghdam's Yusifjanli village. On October 21, 2022, the landmine blast at the cemetery landmine blast in Lachin's Suarasi village killed one person and injured one person.

Mine-laying operations in graves, religious shrines, and over roads to cultural and historical monuments, are crimes against humanity.

Moreover, booby-trapped territories, as well as landmine maps lacking accuracy pose a threat to the establishment of peace and security in the region.