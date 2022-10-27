Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena hosting training camps for athletes from Mingachevir (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena is hosting training camps for Azerbaijani athletes from Mingachevir city, which is attended by 11 gymnasts and a coach from the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Trend reports.

The young athletes are getting ready for the Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics that is to be held in Shaki on December 8-11.

According to the coach Aygul Babasheva, athletes from Mingachevir are pleased to hold training camps at the National Gymnastics Arena.

"The arena provides ideal conditions for the training. Training mainly focuses on the general physical preparation of athletes, the program elements, and playing with gymnastic objects. Big competitions such as the Championship of Azerbaijan are ahead. Hopefully, the gymnasts will perform well at the competitions," Babasheva said.

A 10-year-old gymnast Zahra Rzayeva emphasized that this experience will definitely help her in the upcoming competitions.

"This is my first time in the National Gymnastics Arena. We learn a lot, improve our skills. I watch performances of the national team members and the group team with great interest, and would like to represent Azerbaijan at international competitions," she noted.

10-year-old Aysu Mammadzade has been doing gymnastics for six years. Speaking of the training camp, she outlined that it was a joyful moment for the athletes from Mingachevir.

"Here we watched the training of the Azerbaijani national team members. I've earlier taken part in the republican competitions and hope to yield good results in the upcoming tournaments," Mammadzade added.

Further training camps at the National Gymnastics Arena will be held for gymnasts from other districts.