BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The identity of another official detained during the State Security Service's operation in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture has been revealed, Trend reports.

Chief of the ministry's Techincal Supply and Property Management Department Ilkin Nasibov is also being investigated.

It has earlier been reported that First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev, Chief of the ministry's Protocol Department Kamil Rzayev and other officials are also under investigation.