COVID-19 pandemic shows that medical self-sufficiency is strategic matter - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. COVID-19 pandemic showed that self-sufficiency in the medical field for each country is a strategic matter, Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said, while speaking at the opening ceremony of Medinex and Beauty Azerbaijan exhibition, Trend reports on November 3.

He noted that medical facilities, operating in Azerbaijan, are provided with technical equipment and the strengthening of material and technical base continues.

"Special attention is paid to the work, carried out to improve the professionalism of specialists in the field of medicine. The ministry highly appreciates the holding of exhibitions aimed at promoting innovative products. I propose to organize an event in 2023 dedicated to the promotion of authoritative international scientific publications in the field of health and medical science. The ministry is ready to provide necessary support in organizing such an event," Musayev said.