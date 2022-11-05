Azerbaijan confirms 27 more COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan has detected 27 new COVID-19 cases, 53 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,496 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,254 of them have recovered, and 9,955 people have died. Currently, 287 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,961 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,331,317 tests have been conducted so far.