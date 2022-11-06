We gain competitive experience to be useful for future at Baku championship - young gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Athletes gain competitive experience at 6th championship of Baku on trampoline, which will surely be useful to us in the future, competitor, young gymnast Mahsud Tahirli representing Baku School of Gymnastics told Trend.

"The competitions are interesting, each participant tries to show good result and to please the coach. I think that even for those who will not take a prize-winning place, the superiority will play a big role, after all here we receive experience, possibility to show the abilities, to see how other gymnasts act. I am glad that I am taking part in the competition," he said.

The competition of the 6th championship of Baku on trampoline. A total of 55 boys and 46 girls, representing "Ojag Sport Club" and Baku Gymnastics School are taking part in the competition.

Gymnasts compete in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2015), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2010-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2009).