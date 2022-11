BAKU, Azerbaijan November 7. The UEFA Conferences League play-off draw took place on Monday, Trend reports.

According to the results of the draw, the opponent of the Azerbaijani club Qarabag FC was also determined. Representatives of Aghdam will meet in the playoff round with the Belgian club Gent.

The first legs of the playoffs will take place on February 16, 2023, and the return legs on February 23. Qarabag will play its first match in Baku.