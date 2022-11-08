Pakistan holds flashmobs dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan jointly with MUSLIM Institute, one of the leading think tanks in the country, held flashmobs dedicated to the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, the embassy told Trend.

The participants waved Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish flags, as well as chanted "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Azerbaijan's Victory Day" slogans. The symbol of Karabakh – the Khari Bulbul Flower – was also displayed during the flash mobs.

More than 800 Pakistanis took part in the flash mobs.