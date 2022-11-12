Azerbaijan confirms 52 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan has detected 52 new COVID-19 cases, 24 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823 688 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813 528 of them have recovered, and 9 961 people have died. Currently, 199 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 745 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 343 007 tests have been conducted so far.