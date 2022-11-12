Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. A total of 665 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 196 citizens, the second dose – 136 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 276 citizens. As many as 57 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 915 384 vaccine doses were administered, 5 391 060 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 872 347 people – the second dose, 3 388 601 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263 376 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.