Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. A wall with a width of 80 centimeters, made of river stones and burnt bricks, was discovered on the territory of the cemetery, located in Digah village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district, during earthwork, the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of the Cultural Heritage told Trend on November 14.

Besides, various samples of pottery and millstones were discovered.

According to the residents, previously ancient coins, pottery and other samples of material culture were found in the mentioned territory.

"The territory needs to be comprehensively researched, and it’s planned to carry out appropriate work," added the service.