Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)

Society Materials 14 November 2022 16:58 (UTC +04:00)
Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. A wall with a width of 80 centimeters, made of river stones and burnt bricks, was discovered on the territory of the cemetery, located in Digah village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district, during earthwork, the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of the Cultural Heritage told Trend on November 14.

Besides, various samples of pottery and millstones were discovered.

According to the residents, previously ancient coins, pottery and other samples of material culture were found in the mentioned territory.

"The territory needs to be comprehensively researched, and it’s planned to carry out appropriate work," added the service.

Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)
Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)
Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)
Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)
Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)
Ancient culture samples discovered in Azerbaijan's Guba (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more