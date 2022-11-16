Azerbaijan extends sentences of six more defendants in "Tartar case" (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Sentences of six more defendants in the "Tartar case" in Azerbaijan have been extended, Trend reports on November 16.

The petition of the investigating body on this matter was considered and satisfied in the Baku Military Court, and the court’s decision was announced.

According to the decision, the measure of restraint in the form of arrest against the accused Rashid Niftaliyev, Ruslan Mikayilov, Sanan Mashiyev, Jabir Gahramanov, Elchin Aliyev and Intigam Mammadov was extended for three months.

The investigation team led by the first deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan resumed criminal proceedings against several military personnel who served at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's military units in Tartar, Aghdam and Beylagan directions. Thus, since December 16, 2021, the team has conducted intensive investigations in all areas due to the fact that from May through June 2017, a group of servicemen of the above and other military units, in the absence of appropriate authority, in violation of the requirements of the criminal and degrading treatment, physical and psychological violence, resulting in death and other grave consequences.