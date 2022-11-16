Azerbaijan reveals number of schools to be built in liberated territories by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan has revealed the number of schools to be built in liberated territories by 2026, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories'.

The document notes that from 2022 through 2026, seven preschool and general educational institutions will be constructed and restored in Shusha district, 29 institutions – in Aghdam district, 23 institutions – in Fuzuli district, 21 institutions – in Zangilan district, 30 institutions – in Kalbajar district, 21 institutions – in Lachin district, 16 institutions – in Gubadli district, 25 institutions – in Jabrayil district, 20 institutions – in Khojavand district, five institutions – in Tartar district (including Sugovushan and Talish villages).

Following the Action Plan, the Ministry of Science and Education is the main executor of the mentioned task.