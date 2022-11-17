Azerbaijan shares information on demined liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A total of 59,055 hectares of Azerbaijan's liberated territories were demined from November 10, 2020, to the present, Trend reports citing the Chairman of the Board of the National Agency for Mine Action, Vugar Suleymanov.

A total of 76,810 mines and unexploded ordnance have been neutralized, said Vugar Suleymanov during his speech at the "Fight with Mine Threats: Challenges and Opportunities" international event.

According to Suleymanov, 13 211 antitank mines, 26 899 antipersonnel mines, and 36 700 unexploded ordnance were neutralized.

"After the Second Karabakh War, 268 people hit mines, 44 of whom died. The national priorities of Azerbaijan until 2030 include demining the liberated territories and providing safe living in the territory," said Suleymanov.

He explained that, in accordance with the above, one of the main priorities of the agency is to investigate the potential possibilities and experience of the international mine action institutions, evaluate results, implement new tools for overcoming the difficulties that may occur in the demining process, and gain quantity and efficient results as well as collaboration opportunities.