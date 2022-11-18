Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
200,000 baby cypriniformes released into Khachinchay reservoir (PHOTO)

Society Materials 18 November 2022 21:38 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. As many as 200,000 baby cypriniformes were released into the Khachinchay reservoir, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov wrote on Twitter November 18, Trend reports.

"The next fish release was held in Agdam district in order to contribute to the enrichment of water pools in the liberated territories and increase the fish population. 200,000 baby cypriniformes were released into the Khachinchay reservoir," he wrote.

