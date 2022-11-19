Minifootball tournament taking place among Azerbaijan's public agencies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. A minifootball tournament dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev is being held, Trend reports.

The tournament is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation.

The event is attended by a team of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and more than 50 teams of public institutions.

The tournament kicked off on November 18. Later, the first match of the tournament was held between SMBDA and SOCAR teams. The match ended with the victory of the SMBDA team with a score of 1:0.