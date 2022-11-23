Prosecutor's Office initiates investigation over human remains found in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation over the appeal on the murder of several Azerbaijani citizens by the Armenian military servicemen in the Aghdam district' Sarijali village on July 24, 1993, the Office told Trend.

On November 22, the prosecutor's office employees conducted excavations jointly with a forensic medical expert along the Aghjabadi-Aghdam highway passing through the Sarijali village.

During excavations, as many as 15 human remains were found and sent for examination.

The investigation is currently underway.