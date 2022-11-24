Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency talks updating local newspaper websites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The process of updating the newspaper websites in Azerbaijan, which is an integral part of the multidimensional converge plan has been completed, said Chief Executive of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov at the presentation of the E-Kiosk platform, Trend reports.

He noted that since the second half of 2021, the Media Development Agency has implemented a new mechanism of newspaper support that should lead to qualitative changes.

"It has been a while since we implemented a new mechanism of state support, and now we can reflect on the first results. The fundamental changes and modernization are reflected in all the newspapers and their websites of the same name. This includes 6 daily and 10 weekly newspapers that are supported by the agency. Some newspapers have already switched from the traditional A3 format to the new B2 format. Most of the newspapers are published in full color," he said.

Ismayilov noted that there are print media that have fully changed their design.

"Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency put forward the development of newspaper websites as an obligation in the general support package and allocated one-time funds for this while continuing to provide monthly support," he added.

He said that most of the newspaper websites were either newly created or significantly updated. As a result, newspaper websites not only keep up with the online media but also differ from the meaningful content point of view.