Ankara hosts event dedicated to "Year of Shusha"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The event dedicated to the "Year of Shusha" took place in Ankara, Trend reports.

“Hello Azerbaijan” and “Black Book of Karabakh” books were presented during an event.

While delivering a speech, Chief Adviser to the President of Türkiye Yalcin Topcu said that these works would make a considerable contribution to the representation of Azerbaijan all over the world.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan on the Year of Shusha, one of the most ancient cities of the Turkic-Islamic culture and wish that the books "Black Book of Karabakh" and "Hello Azerbaijan" provide valuable input into Azerbaijan's representation in the world," he said.