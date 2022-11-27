Azerbaijan confirms 39 more COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan has detected 39 new COVID-19 cases, 34 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on November 27 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,232 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,976 of them have recovered, and 9,976 people have died. Currently, 280 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,337 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,370,771 tests have been conducted so far.