Honored to perform at Ojag International Cup in rhythmic gymnastics – participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. It is an honor to perform at the 1st Ojag International Cup in rhythmic gymnastics, 10-year-old gymnast Inji Khalafli, a competition participant, told Trend on Sunday.

"At the competition, I perform both in an individual program and as part of a team in group exercises. I like to perform more in a group, we have a strong sense of team unity and support," noted the representative of the "Grasiya" sports club.

The young athlete admitted that the success of the members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team is a good example for her to follow.

"I train a lot, I strive to be equal to the leaders of our team. I like to watch the performances of Zohra Agamirova, and when international cups and championships are held in Baku, I try to visit the National Gymnastics Arena to see the performances of the stars with my own eyes," she added.

On November 25–27, the Ojag Sports Club holds the 1st International "Ojag Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes, representing 13 countries, including over 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competition.

Among the participants are young gymnasts born in 2007–2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.