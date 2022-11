BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. With the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), a mini food trailer with Azerbaijani snacks, food, and beverages is presented to millions of international tourists during the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Chairman of the SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov tweeted, Trend reports.

According to him, the mini trailer is showcased by local representatives of the Agency.