Azerbaijani ministry shares construction progress of schools in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The construction of a secondary school No. 1 for 960 pupils in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city has begun, the Ministry of Science and Education told Trend on November 29.

According to the ministry, the construction work in the city is expected to be completed by the start of the next academic year.

The ministry noted that design and estimate documentation for the Shusha Real School is also being developed. The school will be restored at the expense of the budget for the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories.

The construction of the Fuzuli Vocational Lyceum is planned to start next year, and the design estimates are being developed. Besides, it’s planned to complete the construction of a secondary school for 960 pupils in the next academic year in Fuzuli city, and work is underway to lay the foundation, the ministry said.

Along with the above, according to the ministry, the construction of a secondary school for 144 pupils in the Sugovushan settlement has been completed and preparatory work is underway for the opening. The construction of secondary schools for 960 pupils in Kalbajar and Zangilan is scheduled to begin next year. Currently, the design estimates are being developed.

The ministry also said that the construction of secondary school No. 2 in Lachin city and a secondary school in Zabukh village of Lachin district has begun.

The Action Plan of the First State Program of the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, signed on November 16, 2022.

According to the action plan, the Ministry of Science and Education was instructed to prepare proposals for the construction and restoration of educational institutions in settlements in accordance with the territorial planning documents for 2022-2026.

The action plan noted that it’s planned to construct and restore seven preschool and general education institutions in the Shusha district, 29 in the Aghdam district, 23 in the Fuzuli district, 21 in the Zangilan district, 30 in the Kalbajar district, 21 in the Lachin district, 16 in the Gubadli district, 25 in the Jabrayil district, 20 in the Khojavand district, and five in the Tartar district (including Sugovushan and Talish settlements).