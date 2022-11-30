Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army met with Chief of US National Guard Bureau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. As part of the visit to the United States of America, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Chief of the US National Guard Bureau, General Daniel Hokanson, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The sides discussed the current state and perspectives of military cooperation within the framework of the State Partnership Program, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States of America Khazar Ibrahim also participated in the meeting.