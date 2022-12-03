Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A total of 406 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 115 citizens, the second dose – 255 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 123 citizens. As many as 22 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,923,277 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,050 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,300 people – the second dose, 3,391,919 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,008 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.