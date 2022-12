BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan has confirmed 21 new coronavirus cases, 22 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, Trend reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824 452 with 814 211 recoveries and 9 983 deaths.

Treatment of 258 others is underway. A total of 7 380 526 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.