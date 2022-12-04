Great honor to become member of tech cmte of European Gymnastics - AGF rep

ALBUFEIRA, Portugal, December 4. It is a great honor for me to become a Member of the Gymnastics for All Technical Committee of the European Gymnastics, representative of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Ruslan Eyvazov told Trend.

Ruslan Eyvazov was elected as a Member of the Gymnastics for All Technical Committee of the European Gymnastics during the 29th Congress of the European Gymnastics, which was held in Portuguese Albufeira on December 2-3.

"I would like to congratulate Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov on his re-election as President of European Gymnastics. A total of 3 representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation have been elected to the European Gymnastics Authorities. It is a great honor for me, and I would like to dedicate this victory to the 20th anniversary of the transformation of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation," said Eyvazov.

According to him, the Azerbaijani representatives have been participating in competitions in the "Gymnastics for All" discipline since 2015.

"Currently, 19 regions of our country have sections on this type of gymnastics. On September 9 of this year, the first festival in the "Gymnastics for all" discipline was held in Azerbaijan, where 23 teams from Baku and other regions of the country participated," he added.

During the congress of the European Gymnastics, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports was re-elected as President of the European Gymnastics.

Among the other representatives of Azerbaijan, Yevgeniya Vilyayeva was elected as Member of the European Gymnastics Technical Committee in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Ruslan Eyvazov as a Member of the Gymnastics for All Technical Committee of the European Gymnastics, and Inara Israfilbayova as a Member of the European Gymnastics Technical Committee in TeamGym.