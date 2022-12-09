Azerbaijan adopting new rules regarding mobile device registration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan introduces new requirements related to mobile device registration, Trend reports.

In order to prevent avoiding mobile device registration, it is prohibited to change or copy the device's IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity).

This is reflected in the amendment proposed for the Administrative Offenses Code, which was discussed at the Parliament's plenary session.

Following parliamentary discussions, the draft was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

Will be updated