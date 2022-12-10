Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. A total of 468 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 217 citizens, the second dose – 35 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 183 citizens. As many as 33 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,925,702 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,877 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,674 people – the second dose, 3,392,945 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,206 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.