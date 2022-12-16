Azerbaijani media representatives make trip to Khachinchay, Sugovushan reservoirs (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijani media representatives are in the middle of their trip to the Khachinchay and Sugovushan reservoirs, Trend reports.

The trip started from the Khachinchay reservoir located in the Aghdam district.

Later, the media representatives will visit the Sugovushan reservoir. The visitors are scheduled to view the reconstruction work of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC at the Khachinchay reservoir, on the 5.2 kilometer-long canal of the Sugovushan reservoir, and on the left bank of the Tartar main canal.

Will be updated