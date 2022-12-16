Joint Baku Championship in artistic, acrobatic gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The 27th Joint Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, and the 6th Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics have started at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, Trend reports.

The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

At the competition, representatives of Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, "Karabakh" Sports Club (Barda), Specialized Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No. 13, Specialized Sports Chess School No.1 of Olympic Reserves will define the strongest among themselves.

In acrobatic gymnastics competitions, youngsters (born in 2007-2016) will be performing in mixed pairs, women’s pairs, and women’s groups; children (born in 2006-2011) – in the women’s group; pre-juniors (born in 2004-2010) – in the women’s groups, men’s pairs, women’s pairs, mixed pairs; juniors (born in 2003-2009) – in the women’s groups. The gymnasts will demonstrate their programs in balance, dynamic, and combined exercises.

The representatives of the women's artistic gymnastics - minors (born in 2015), children (born in 2012-2013), juniors (born in 2007-2009), and pre-juniors (born in 2010–2011)—will test their strength on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercises.

Men’s artistic gymnasts—minors (born in 2015), children (born in 2011–2012), youngsters (born in 2013–2014), pre-juniors (born in 2009–2010), and juniors (2005–2008)—will execute floor exercises on pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.