Silver medal of Joint Baku Championship to take rightful position among my sports awards – gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Each award is valuable to me, and the silver medal of the Joint Baku Championship will also take its rightful position among my sports awards, young athlete Duyghu Majidzada, who ranked second in the All-around Women's Gymnastics competition among juniors (born in 2007-2009), told Trend on December 17.

"The competitions are an essential part of the life of athletes. They give us a chance to test our strengths and hone new skills by doing gymnastics. I am satisfied with my result, but, of course, there is always something to strive for. I dream of becoming the European, Olympic, and World Champion in the future," said the Ojag Sport Club's student.

The 27th Joint Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 6th Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics among Age Categories are being held at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex on December 16. The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.