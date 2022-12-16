Intense training yields results at Joint Baku Championship – winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Intense training has borne fruit at the Joint Baku Championship, winner of the competition in Men’s Gymnastics in the all-around among juniors (born in 2005-2008) Aydin Alizada told Trend on December 16.

"I've been doing artistic gymnastics since the age of four. International championships are ahead, I want to demonstrate good results there as well," said a student of the Baku School of Gymnastics.

He also emphasized the excellent organization of the competition.

The 27th Joint Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 6th Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics among Age Categories are being held at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex on December 16.