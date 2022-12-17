Participant of Joint Baku Championship expresses satisfaction over winning silver medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. I'm satisfied with my performance at the Joint Baku Championship, Anar Hasanov, the silver medalist of the All-around Men's Gymnastics competition among juniors (born in 2005-2008), told Trend.

"The competition results showed once again the necessity of training hard to yield higher results. This medal is dedicated to the coaches, to all those who work with me, share knowledge, and invest their strength," said the Baku Gymnastics School student.

According to the young athlete, each competition provides an opportunity to find out shortcomings in the program, and further improve performance.

"I'm glad to be a part of these competitions. The more tournaments take place, the more opportunities we have to evaluate our strengths and plunge into the competitive atmosphere," he added.

The 27th Joint Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 6th Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics among Age Categories are being held at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex on December 16. The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.