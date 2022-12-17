Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs retires

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
17 December 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Lieutenant General Oruj Zalov has retired, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, the Head of the Main Public Security Department, Police, Major-General Ogtay Karimov has been appointed to this position.

Zalov has served as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs since 1998. On December 8, the official was awarded the Order "For Service to Motherland" of the 1st degree by President Ilham Aliyev.

