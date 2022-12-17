Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. A total of 501 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 176 citizens, the second dose – 65 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 228 citizens. As many as 32 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,927,626 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,553 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,955 people – the second dose, 3,393,757 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,361 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.