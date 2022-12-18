Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights canceled due to weather conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Due to unfavorable weather conditions (heavy fog) that last for more than a day in the territory of Nakhchivan, and in order to ensure flight safety, all flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport from this direction and opposite have been postponed, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Azerbaijan Airlines asks all passengers to follow the latest flight information on the airline's official social network accounts and in the media.

Also, all passengers will be notified individually of the updated information on these flights.

For additional information, passengers can contact the airline's 24-hour call center through [email protected], or via WhatsApp: 994 55 204 65 54, +994 70 437 40 86.