Azerbaijanis hold rally in Hague against Armenian eco-terrorism (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Azerbaijanis have held a rally and a march in The Hague against Armenian eco-terrorism and illegal exploitation of natural resources in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, Trend reports.

Azerbaijanis, who joined the initiative of the Dutch-Azerbaijani organization, brought to the attention of the European community that the illegal exploitation of the natural resources of Azerbaijan by Armenians continues, and that Azerbaijani specialists are not allowed to these territories for monitoring.

The protesters, chanting slogans against environmental terrorism, said that the demands of the Azerbaijani protesters gathered in Karabakh are justified, and that they support them.

They stressed that the environmental terrorism conducted by Armenians for many years threatens the entire region, and called on politicians and international organizations to adequately respond to the problem, not to remain silent in the face of such crimes.