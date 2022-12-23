Qantas Airways plane makes emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. An aircraft of the Qantas Airways has made an emergency landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Trend reports citing the press service of airport.

The airline's Airbus A380, en route Singapore-London, requested an emergency landing at the Baku airport due to smoke in the cargo hold.

The plane landed safely at 07:08 (GMT+4), there were no casualties during the incident. There were 356 passengers on board.

All emergency services have been put on alert at Baku airport.

At the moment, the aircraft is being inspected, and measures are being organized to assess all the circumstances and causes of the incident.

Airbus A380 is a double-deck and the most spacious passenger airliner in the world.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time A380 captains have requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Not every airport in the world is able to accept an aircraft of this size. For this it is necessary to have a sufficiently long and durable runway, as well as the necessary equipment to serve the aircraft.