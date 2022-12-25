Azerbaijan names number of families to be returned to liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 24 December 2022 14:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A total of 34,500 families are planned to be returned to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from 2024 through 2026, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev said on December 24, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at a conference dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

He noted that on the liberated territories, work is underway based on modern technologies.