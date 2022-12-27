New commander of Azerbaijan's 'Nakhchivan' separate border division appointed (EXCLUSIVE) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Commander of Azerbaijan's 'Nakhchivan' Separate Border Division, Lieutenant General Niyamaddin Tagiyev, has been relieved of his post and appointed to a new position in the State Border Service, Trend reports.

The change is part of the personnel reform conducted in the State Border Service.

Meanwhile, Colonel Bahman Babayev has been appointed Commander of the 'Nakhchivan' Separate Border Division.

The recent change in leadership at the State Border Service Academy was also an integral part of the personnel reforms.