Rashad Ismailov dismissed from post of Minister of Internal Affairs of Nakhchivan AR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. On December 28, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov signed a decree on the dismissal of Rashad Ismailov from the post of Minister of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

"On the basis of paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it is decided to dismiss Rashad Rafig oglu Ismayilov from the post of Minister of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic."