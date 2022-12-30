Azerbaijani servicemen take part in tree planting campaign under 'Green Marathon' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Within the framework of the "Green Marathon", jointly implemented by the IDEA Public Association and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a large-scale tree-planting campaign was organized, Trend reports.

Servicemen gathered to plant seedlings of more than 3,000 different types of trees on an area of 4 hectares in the village of Mushfigabad on the Absheron Peninsula.

Within the tree planting campaigns under the "Green Marathon", more than 2 million trees were planted during the year.

The project aims at increasing the biodiversity of Azerbaijan's flora and raising awareness about the protection of the greenery.

The IDEA Public Association, which intends to further continue efforts to protect and increase green spaces in Azerbaijan, jointly with its partners calls on the public to actively participate in the fight to protect the Earth.