Early bird ticket sales for Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 ending soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Only 3 days have left until the end of the early bird ticket sales for the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix which will be held on April 28–30, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

There is now an early bird ticket sale, and tickets are currently offered at a 20 percent discount. Motorsport fans can only take advantage of this opportunity until January 15, 2023.

During the traditional Early Bird campaign, standing ticket prices vary from 40 manat ($23.53) to 120 manat ($70.59), while grandstand tickets – from 160 manat ($94.12) to 690 manat ($405.89). Formula 1 tickets for minors are found in a price range between 110 manat ($64.7) and 480 manat ($282.36).

This year, citizens and residents of Azerbaijan are offered tickets to competitions at more favorable prices than international ones.

The tickets can be purchased on the official website of Baku City Circuit (www.bakucitycircuit.com) or at local retail outlets such as "28 Mall" and "Gənclik Mall". Other places where tickets can be bought are Heydar Aliyev Palace, kiosk No. 1 (3 Rasulzade Street, Azerbaijan Cinema), kiosk No. 2 (Nizami Street, Bulbul Avenue), at ASAN service centers (#1-4), as well as ASAN Sumgayit (in the city of Sumgayit).