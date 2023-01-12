Azerbaijan establishes Karabakh, East Zangezur regional branches of Food Safety Agency (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Karabakh and East Zangezur regional branches of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan have been established, Trend reports referring to the agency.

A total of 11 functioning regional branches of the agency have been formed in accordance with the new division of economic districts.

According to the agency, new regional branches of the agency that will cover the liberated territories have been established in Karabakh, East Zangezur, and in the Mil-Mughan Economic Region. The main purpose of the establishment of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regional branches is to carry out measures on food security, and veterinary and phytosanitary control on the liberated territories, including creating conditions for providing the population relocated to these territories with safe nutrition.

According to the amendments, the Karabakh regional branch located in Barda district covers the cities of Khankendi, Agjabedi, Agdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavend, Shusha, and Tartar districts, while the East Zangezur regional branch located in Zangilan district includes Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, and Zangilan districts.

In accordance with the implementation of the "State Program for ensuring food safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2025", the agency is currently establishing food safety control points in the areas adjacent to border checkpoints in order to monitor the import and export of goods to the country. In the future, it is planned to create zones of food safety, veterinary, and phytosanitary control in accordance with international standards.