Azerbaijan's Baku included in best places to travel list of Forbes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Forbes magazine published a list of the best places to travel in 2023, which also includes the capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Dubbed the Dubai of the Caucasus Mountains, Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is a city of contrasts. After drilling the first commercial oil rig in the mid-1800s, the city located on the shores of the Caspian Sea grew in size tremendously. Now, you’ll find the glitzy Flame Towers next to the walls of the city’s medieval old town and mosques next to the oil rigs while the Soviet architecture still reminds of the country’s communist past," said the magazine.

The article also mentioned that Baku hosts the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.