In case of copyright infringement, journalists should contact Azerbaijan's Media Agency - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. if there is a copyright infringement, it is the journalist's responsibility to contact Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency, said Chief Executive of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov during the conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

Ismayilov noted, that the journalists themselves should appeal to the Media Development Agency in case of any copyright infringement.

"If a journalist discovers that his material is posted on another website without a relevant link, he should contact the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan. The Agency will investigate this issue and take appropriate measures. However, if there is no appeal, the Agency believes that this issue was agreed upon between the parties, and the author himself allowed the publication of his material on another site," he added.