BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Restoration of special wildlife sanctuaries and reserves in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has begun, Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service Firuddin Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, last year 33 goitered gazelles were released into the liberated territories, and in general, 240 goitered gazelles were released into the reserves across the country.